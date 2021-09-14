The recently released Samsung Galaxy Watch4 is already pretty great on its own but if you create great accessories for it, then it will be even better. The Korean OEM has partnered with LA-based designer Sami Miró to come up with not just functional but sustainable watchbands as well as matching custom watch faces. The limited-edition watchbands are made from eco-friendly materials while the watchfaces carry themes of wellness and nature, matching with the Galaxy Watch4 series’ focus on health and overall fitness.

The six Galaxy Watch4 watchbands designed and created by Sami Miró Vintage are made from various eco-friendly materials for their first “sustainably sourced” watchband collection. Two of the watchbands, “Stratus Sky” and “Midnight Black” are made from apple (the fruit not the brand) peel skin material and sourced from actual waste recovered from the fruit industry. They look leather-like but are actually “completely vegan and cruelty-free”.

The other variants called “Aurora Night, “Cloud Navy”, “Earth Sunrise”, and “Dawn Atlas” are made from eco-friendly and non-toxic TPU material. All of the watchbands do not have DMF residue, are non-plasticized, and can even be recycled later on. The colors of this watchband series vary from violet to aqua blue to mauve pink to the more staid black and grey leather-look. They should all go with most outfits although some would want to color match with several of the watchbands.

The color palettes are also found in the complimentary watch faces called SMV Atlas I, SMV Serenity, and SMV Atlas II. Samsung says the entire collection is inspired by the “beauty and colors of Mother Earth” and should remind users to prioritize “mindfulness, health, wellness, and sustainability”. A lot of the Galaxy Watch4’s features are focused on that as well with sensors to measure oxygen, stress, water intake, and sleep patterns, plus guided meditations, workouts, group challenges, etc.

There will only be a limited quantity of Galaxy Watc4 x Sami Miró Vintage watchbands available for purchase. They’re now available at Samsung.com and prices start at $39.99 while the watchfaces can be downloaded for free.