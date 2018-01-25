Samsung has always been a constant supporter of the Olympics, both Summer and Winter. But now that the Winter one is happening in their native South Korea, we can expect nothing less. They have now released the PyeongChang 2018 Official app, which they are powering of course. The app is for everyone who’s attending the game in person or even witnessing it through TV and all the online platforms as well. The all-in-one app will offer differentiated content based on the location as well as all the information needed to follow the winter games.

If you’re a fan of any of the 102 events in the 15 sports featured in the games, you’ll be able to not just see the schedules, but also follow real-time news for all of them. And if you’re not familiar with some of the sports, there are introduction and guides to them. The app also wants you to cheer for your country or your favorite athletes whether it’s Live Cheering (with emoticons and comments), SNS cheering from all over the world, or even a LED sign on your phone if you’re actually watching in the venue.

If you’ll be in PyeongChang, the app is also pretty useful as it has tourism information, transportation and traffic help, future programs if you want to explore something outside of the Olympics, plus tickets to the actual events. You can even buy licensed goods through the app. It is also customizable so you can follow specific games, countries, athletes and receive notifications when something notable happens.

You can download the PyeongChang 2018 Official app from the Google Play Store for free. It is available in English, Korean, French, Japanese, and Chinese languages. The information about the Paralympic Winter Games is also included in the app.

SOURCE: Samsung