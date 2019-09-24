Perhaps not many know this but apart from mobile devices and home appliances, Samsung is also in the business of chipsets and sensors. The ISOCELL department delivers the latest camera sensors being used by most OEMs. The last we heard was that Samsung was working with Xiaomi to come up with four Xiaomi 108MP camera phones as discovered on the MIUI app. There’s also that ISOCELL Bright HMX 108MP image sensor and the 64Mp ISOCELL image sensor introduced earlier this year that could allow higher-res cameras.

Samsung just introduced the ISOCELL Slim GH1 sensor. Notice the keyword “slim”. This means the sensor is affordable and will be able to fit smaller devices. It only offers 43.7 megapixels. That may be small but that’s because they are supposed to fit a 0.7μm sensor.

The South Korean tech giant is also known for its image sensors, beating Sony in some areas. Take note of the 64MP and 108MP sensors as the biggest today while the ISOCELL Slim GH1 is the smallest and most pixel-dense.

The slim sensor isn’t in production yet but is scheduled for later this year. It will target those full-display devices that mainly don’t have camera holes or waterdrop notches. Some important facts to remember, this is the first really small mobile image sensor at only 0.7μm.

It’s still powerful as it is capable to absorb sufficient light information that will produce vivid and bright images. The ISOCELL Slim GH1 can handle 4K video recording. It also supports gyro-based electronic image stabilization, Super PD, and high-performing phase detection auto-focus technology.