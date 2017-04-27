When you’re driving a car or riding your bike, ideally you should not be distracted by any of your gadgets. However, in a world where the pressure to reply and respond to calls and messages is already part of people’s daily lives, that rarely happens. Samsung has come up with a new app called In-Traffic Reply that will partly take care of this problem, although the best solution would still be to refrain from getting distracted by your devices. The app is currently in beta mode but is expected to out of it by mid-May.

The basic purpose of the app is to help drivers to reply to important messages, or rather auto reply without necessarily having to take their eyes off the road. It can actually detect when someone is driving a car or riding a bike through sensors like GPS. And when it does detect that you are otherwise engaged, it will send an auto-reply to whoever calls or texts you so that if they need your immediate response, they know well enough why you’re not doing so.

You can set some default replies like “I’m driving, so I cannot answer at the moment.” Or you can create a fun, animated response (well, probably not for the more professional side of your life). You can also customize your own pre-set message in case you want it to be more personal. We don’t know if they will add more features later on, but for now, this basic function should get the job done.

The In-Traffic Reply app is still in beta mode so expect to experience a few bugs here and there. It is expected to launch in the middle of May.

SOURCE: Samsung