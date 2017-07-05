Online safety is something that we almost always take for granted, until you yourself or someone really close to you experiences a case of hacking or Internet fraud, or even online harassment. But OEMs have had to step up their game when it comes to protecting their customers from these sorts of things, even with all the networks we connect to, devices we use, and apps we install and use. Samsung Knox says that it has you covered when it comes to the whole mobile ecosystem.

Samsung Knox is made up of a platform, products, and solutions which gives your device built-in security, specifically in two aspects. It is buried within the device chipset itself and carries over into the rest of the device includes the operating system and application layers. It brings overlapping defense and security mechanisms to ensure that your device will not suffer any of the usual threats and attacks, even if you connect to various networks or access several applications.

Knox has a Secure Folder feature so that your personal and your professional files do not get mixed up. You get a separate space for apps, messages, and other information that need to have an extra layer of protection. And since apparently 54% of American Internet users use public Wi-Fi networks to access their email and social media, Knox builds a “digital fortress” around your device so that it will be protected from malware attacks and other unwarranted intrusions.

Since Samsung Pay (and even Android Pay) is slowly (very slowly) gaining ground, Samsung Knox also brings additional defenses to ensure that you will not encounter fraud in your transactions, both online and offline. Your biometric data is also encrypted and kept intact. For businesses, Knox also has solutions to ensure that critical corporate information is protected, even with all the devices accessing it internally.

SOURCE: Samsung