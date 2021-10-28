If you’re very particular about your spelling and grammar when sending out emails or even messages, Grammarly is one of the best tools that you can have. And if you’re using Samsung Keyboard as your virtual keyboard, the good news is that you’ll have it built-in there. This new partnership between Samsung and Grammarly means you can bring the latter with you without needing to install a separate app. Eligible Samsung users will also get a free 90-day trial of the premium version of Grammarly.

If you’ve never encountered Grammarly before, it is a writing checking tool that you can integrate with your browser and several other apps, although most of the time you’ll have to install the main app itself. With this new partnership, the feature will already become part of the Samsung Keyboard for devices running on OneUI 4.0 and newer. There is no other step that you need to do or an additional app that needs to be installed.

The Grammarly free account will identify spelling, grammar, and punctuation mistakes. It will be shown in a correction strip above the keyboard and it’s still your choice whether to accept the suggested correction or if you’ll just ignore it. There are sometimes some words or phrases marked as errors but it’s either they’re proper nouns or you know that how you used it is the correct one. All of these are done pretty seamlessly for those who are used to having Grammarly in their digital lives.

The partnership between the two companies also includes a free 90-day trial for Grammarly Premium for qualified Samsung users (those who have not previously purchased the premium version). This will unlock some features like clarity-focused sentence rewrites, tone adjustments, inclusive language, word choice, formality level, fluency, and other advanced suggestions. After the three months are up, you can continue the subscription or revert back to the free version.

Grammarly in the Samsung Keyboard will arrive for users with devices running on One UI 4.0 and above sometime in November. If you’re not using Grammarly yet, you can start practicing now by installing the browser extension or the desktop app.