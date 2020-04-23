The human eye has a resolution of around 500 megapixels and the race to achieve that feat inside a small form factor of a smartphone is on. While Sony is dominating the more practical arena of usage with its range of IMX sensors that you’ll find in most of the current day phones, Samsung is aiming for glory with its ISOCELL sensor. The South Korean giant believes that the user expects to have a high-end device with the capability to shoot ultra-resolution photographs in virtually all lighting conditions.

The ISOCELL image sensors are taking the next giant leap in phone camera technology as was evident from the ISOCELL Bright HMX 108MP mobile image sensor. Now Samsung is showcasing the power of ISOCELL Bright HM1 sensor, which creates crisp details even in zoomed photos, in a wide range of environments. This is the same sensor used in Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra flagship which has impressed tech pundits with the level of detail.

ISOCELL Bright HM1 has 108 million effective pixels that act intelligently thanks to the pixel isolation technology which isolates them, allowing for more light to be captured without optical loss or light reflection. The Nonacell technology enables shooting crisp night photographs as nine adjacent pixels are combined into a single larger pixel for clearer images with reduced noise. The 3X lossless zoom is made possible using the ultra-high resolution capability to remap pixels in three-by-three arrays into the RGB patterns rather than using the mobile processor for this task.

To make this possible Samsung embeds hardware IP into the image sensor itself. The ISOCELL Bright HM1 sensor has Smart-ISO technology to select the ISO level based on the lighting conditions. Thereby ensuring optical dynamic range and reduced noise in varied shooting environments. Samsung is not stopping at this, it has revealed plans to bring 600MP camera sensors to the fore which will surpass the human eye’s capability to capture detail.