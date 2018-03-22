Back in January, Samsung rolled out the Exynos 7872. The chipset was used on the Meizu M6s first. We know it’s only one model from the Exynos 7 series and now we have the 9610 which is related to the Exynos 9810 found on the Galaxy S9. The 9810 is the one responsible for the reimagined camera, AI features, and the improved multimedia transfer. The latest application processor (AP) is based on the 10-nanometer (nm) FinFET process. It allows enhanced multimedia experience in premium smartphones, slow-mo video recording at 480 fps, and deep-learning image processing.

The Exynos 7 Series 9610 mobile processor offers more speed and power. Expect a more enriched photo-taking and filming experiences as described. There’s a neural network engine that allows an intelligent face detection, augmented low-light images, and single camera out-focusing among others.

Some other things the Exynos 9610 can do include full HD 480fps slow-motion support, encoding and decoding up to 4K 120fps, Always-on sensing, and obviously faster mobile computing and gaming performances.

Samsung Electronics’ System LSI marketing VP Ben Hur said: “The Exynos 7 Series 9610 is our latest mobile processor that delivers on added power and speed. But more importantly, it sets a new performance standard for high-end devices with its deep learning vision-image processing solution and slow-motion video capabilities that change the way we engage with our mobile devices.”

Samsung will start mass producing the Exynos 7 Series 9610 processor in the second half of 2018.

SOURCE: Samsung