We don’t always turn to Samsung when we want, say, new speakers or new headphones. We’re more inclined to trust those popular and tried-and-tested brands. When it comes to Bluetooth headphones, we know you won’t immediately think of the South Korean tech company but it has recently introduced a new phone that we think will be more useful for those active people who are always moving and are always outdoors.

Meet the U Flex–a new pair of Bluetooth headphones that can bend by 100 degrees. Making this one more interesting is the Bixby button which means you can ask the device a lot of questions and do things for you.

The Samsung U Flex Headphones are bendable and lightweight. Each pair boasts of an around-the-neck design that is also durable with the device’s flexibility and splash resistant coating. Feel free to use the headphones whenever you are out jogging, commuting, or working out in the gym. You don’t have to worry about the pair getting destroyed because it is flexible you can bring it anywhere with you or inside your pocket.

Samsung U Flex Headphones come in Ivory, Blue, or Black. It delivers high-quality audio with the 2-way speaker units, 11mm woofers, and 8mm tweeters. The pair takes advantage of Samsung’s proprietary Scalable Codec technology so it can check ambient interference from WiFi signals. The result is an enhanced audio performance, seamless music playback, and a more stable Bluetooth connection.

This pair also includes an Active Key so users like you can quickly access Bixby, Samsung Health, Timer, Clock, and Favorites. No information on pricing and availability yet but we’ll let you know once ready.

SOURCE: SAMSUNG