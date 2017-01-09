CES 2017 may be over but not quite. We’re expect to hear further announcements and we’re still ready to feature more interesting products we’ve seen at one of the biggest tech events this year. Over the weekend, the South Korean tech giant introduced some new innovations in Las Vegas. These are mobile accessories for the young and fun-loving people or you can say, the millenials.

First in line is the Level Box Slim Bluetooth Speaker that boasts of a compact design and impressive audio quality. It offers convenience to the users for a higher quality listening experience. It is very portable so you can carry it anywhere with you with only one hand. It comes with a stand so you can easily prop it on a surface whether outdoor or indoor.

The 8-watt speaker has also passed an IPX7 water-resistance certification so you are free to bring it with you in the shower, rain, or even outside in the snow. It’s not only a speaker for listening to your favorite music, you can also use it for conference calls with its built-in mic. It already features echo-cancellation and noise-reduction technologies for crystal clear audio.

Speaker can also last up to a maximum of 30 hours on standard audio playback with its 2600mAh battery. It’s powerful enough to give extra juice to your tablet or smartphone. You should see the remaining battery level on its partner Samsung Level app. You can choose from among the red, blue, and black color options.

For those into mobile photography (and maybe scrapbooking), there is the Image Stamp Mobile Printer. Samsung lets you print your favorite images from anywhere. You can bring it with you to any party or event so you can have something like a Polaroid or an Instax. It works over WiFi or NFC and features an elegant yet easy design. The size is just right so you can just put it in your bag or pocket. Feel free to use it to print out stickers, business cards, bookmarks, or just about anything you want to print in small size. You can choose from either the pink or blue variant.

SOURCE: Samsung