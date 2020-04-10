In a committed effort to safeguard the well-being of its customers, Samsung Canada has launched a new door to door service, which is now available. Under its stay home, stay safe campaign, Samsung is offering Canadians with service support at their doorstep for all Galaxy phones, tablets and wearables. The company will arrange for convenient and safe pickup from your house if your device gives up on you in this time when the best way to stay safe is to stay at home.

The announcement was made on twitter by Samsung Canada. According to the tweet, the company will assist in diagnosing your device through Samsung’s Remote Service. If your device still requires a physical service, a pickup and delivery will be arranged by the company. Even better – the serviced device will be sanitized with UV-C light for your peace of mind. Repair and return, the company says, would be done in approximately three days.

If you’re in Canada and need service support for your Galaxy phone, tablet or wearable, you can reach out at 1-800-SAMSUNG or text WECARE (932272) and Samsung will assist diagnosing the fault or arrange for it to be picked up for service from your doorstep free of charge. For home pickup and delivery, the tech giant has tied up with logistics partners FedEx. If the device has to be picked-up, FedEx will generate a waybill via email to the customer, who can then schedule a convenient pickup time.

Your devices will be repaired under manufacturer’s warranty, but if it is not in warranty, you will have to bear the repair charges. Samsung has not just stopped at this – in fact, it is willing to extend manufacturer’s warranty period for certain devices. As of March 23, Samsung repair centers are temporarily closed in wake of coronavirus. According to Samsung, if you were unable to get your device serviced due to the repair centers being closed, and the manufacturer’s warranty for your device expires during this time, the company will extend the warranty for a period of one month from the date when the authorized centers are reopened. This extension of the manufacturer’s warranty also applies to American customers, as noted on the company’s US website.