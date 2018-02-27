We all know what comes next after the official flagship has been announced (especially when it comes to Samsung products). The official (and also unofficial) accessories come out of the woodwork to convince people to buy peripherals for their soon-to-be new devices. And Samsung has now taken the lid off what to expect when it comes to covers, cases, wireless chargers, and even a pair of earphones (if you want another to go with what’s in your box).

Covers are aplenty for the upcoming Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+, with some just new variants of what we’ve seen before but some new cases on the block as well. You have the usual S-View Flip Cover which can also serve as a stand when watching videos. The LED Wallet Cover lets you read your notifications through the cover while the Rugged Protective Cover is as the name says it is, and it comes with a detachable kickstand. The Alcantara cover has a suede-like fabric while the Hyperknit one has the same material as sneakers, and the Silicone Cover is for those who prefer a softer case that still offers a safe grip.

There are two variants of the wireless charger now: the Fast Charge Wireless Stand and the Fast Charge Wireless Charging Convertible. The latter can also be used to keep your phone standing while charging, at an optimal viewing angle. You also have a 5100mAh Portable Battery Back if you’re constantly mobile. Earphones by AKG have 8mm and 11mm units, sporting an ergonomic design to keep things comfortable.

There are no price points yet for these official accessories but we can expect them to be announced soon as well. The Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ will hit the streets by March 16 but pre-orders start March 1 in the US.

SOURCE: Samsung