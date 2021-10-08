The Galaxy Watch 4 is Samsung’s latest smartwatch offering. It comes in different variants and sizes. We have seen the Thom Browne edition and there is also the special Golf Edition. The standard Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is also joined by the Galaxy Watch4 Classic. The new Galaxy Watch 4 series runs on Wear OS 3.0 that integrates Samsung’s very own Tizen OS. This integration means a number of Tizen OS features and functions Samsung Galaxy Watch users have grown to love may also be enjoyed by other Wear OS smartwatch users.

Samsung’s browser app will be ready on the Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic. It’s only one of the many wearable apps Samsung is bringing to the platform. Samsung Internet has got a watch version and it can now be loaded onto the Galaxy Watch 4.

Samsung Internet may be helpful but at the moment, it can only load the desktop versions of most websites. This means it will be difficult to browse a site because of the small display.

It may not be the most efficient browser on a wearable but it works. This can let you do a quick search on Google. You can also watch on YouTube. The wearable screen isn’t exactly ideal for viewing but, at least, you can quickly perform some tasks you usually do on a web browser.

Samsung is offering a simple solution: gestures. With Samsung Internet, you are allowed to swipe in from the edge to see the edges of a website. There is also the zoom mode toggle so text becomes bigger.

Samsung Internet can be downloaded from the Play Store app on your smartwatch. You can also head on to the Samsung Internet Play Store page right on your smartphone to start installation on your watch.