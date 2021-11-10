The Samsung Internet Browser was made ready for the Galaxy Watch 4. It’s one interesting feature that smartwatch owners appreciate. Initially, it’s only available for the new Galaxy Watch 4 model. But you know, there are genius developers around the world that can extend the reach of something. For one, the Samsung Internet wearable app also now works on other Wear OS devices. Those smartwatches from other brands can also run Samsung Internet. You don’t even need to have the latest version of the Wear OS.

So this Samsung Internet isn’t exclusive for the Galaxy Watch 4. Other Galaxy Watch models can run it, as well as, other non-Samsung Wear OS smartwatches. This means the wearable app is not really exclusive.

Support for Samsung Internet is also available on other smartwatches from other companies. It was installed on an OPPO Watch recently. It’s also installed on a Fossil Gen 5, Moto 360 3rd gen, and the Casio WSD-F30.

This tells us Samsung Internet will work on any or most Wear OS smartwatches. You can check yourself and get the app straight from the Google Play Store. Browsing isn’t really ideal on a small display but Samsung Internet works if you want to quickly search for something or browse a website.

Samsung Internet isn’t really an ideal browser because of the size but it lets you do a quick search, watch on Youtube, or perform other tasks normally done on a web browser. Gestures should work so you can view the edges of a website. You may even make the text bigger with the zoom mode toggle.