If you’re not happy with your Chrome or your Firefox or your device’s built-in web browser, there are tons of other options available out there. Samsung has even brought out its own browser, called Samsung Internet, out of hiding on its own devices and allows anyone with Pixel and Nexus devices to install it. Now the updated beta version of the browser lets any Android device running on Lollipop and above to use it on their smartphone or tablet.

Samsung Internet beta version 6.2 brings not just this accessibility but also other new features that you can try out before it comes out on the stable version. For example, they now have high contrast mode that will supposedly give you an easier time to read and be more comfortable with your screen, especially if you are vision impaired. You also now have quick access to the content blockers like Adblock or Disconnect Free. You can add to them and access them from the settings menu.

You can also now sync all your Internet bookmarks, saved pages, and open tabs across all your devices if you enable the “Sync with Samsung Cloud” in all the smartphones or tablets where you use Samsung Internet. The great thing is that even if you’re using beta now, all things will be synced as well in the stable version as well. They have also added their most requested feature, the CSS Grid so that you can have control over 2-dimensional layouts.

If you also like experimenting with even more new features, there are others here that can be enabled through internet://flags:. You have WebVR support, access and control to Bluetooth devices through the browser, Gamepad Extensions, and others. You can download or update your Samsung Internet beta v6.2 through the Google Play Store page.

SOURCE: Samsung