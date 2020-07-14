Samsung Internet and Rakuten Rewards have teamed up to bring a browser extension that would help users save up on money while shopping. While that last part seems to be an oxymoron, the Rakuten Cash Back feature lets you earn some of your cashback while you’re spending money on your favorite brands and online shops that are part of the Rakuten system. The extension will make it easier for shoppers to get their rewards as long as they sign up for a free Rakuten membership.

The Rakuten Cash Back extension for Samsung Internet browsers was built especially for Samsung Galaxy devices. It’s not just an extension but is already deeply integrated with the Samsung Internet browser which has been building itself up as a worthy competitor to the Chrome browser. Once installed, it will automatically detect things like cashback offers, discounts, coupons, and other shopping promotions so you don’t have to go searching for them.

What happens is if you do some shopping on a site that is part of the more than 3,500 merchants that support the Rakuten Cash Back system, you’ll get a notification from the extension and let you apply a promo code. When you accumulate enough cashback, you will be able to withdraw it to PayPal or through other payment methods that you can register. Rakuten says they have paid out nearly $2B in cashback to shoppers so you know it’s not just a ploy to get you to sign up.

Some major brands are part of the merchants that are part of Rakuten Cash Back. Brands like Nike, Coach, Gap, Calvin Klein, etc. Even Samsung is part of this so if you’re buying a new Samsung device on the Samsung Store, you just might get cashback or at least some other discounts and promos if you install the extension on your Samsung Internet browser. This may be enough incentive for you to ditch Chrome when you’re online shopping at least.

The Rakuten Cash Back extension is now available on the Samsung Galaxy Store for U.S. residents. You will need to sign up for Rakuten Rewards of course, but that’s being offered for free.