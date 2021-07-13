If you’re looking for a new mobile browser because you’re getting fed up with Chrome, there are a lot of options out there, depending on your feature priority and needs. For Samsung users, the Samsung Internet browser is a pretty good alternative. If protecting your browsing privacy is a must-have for you, you’ll be happy to know that the app is bringing privacy-focused features. They’re now available in the Samsung Internet 15 Beta version so it will soon arrive in the stable version as well.

The latest beta version of the Samsung Internet app has some new features that will help protect your privacy as you browse the web. It now has enhanced anti-tracking technology so that it will protect you from “fingerprinting”. Fingerprinting tracks your network use to gather more information about you. A lot of browsers do that for their advertisers but there are also browsers now focused on protecting you from it and Samsung Internet is one of those.

The “delete browsing data” feature has also been expanded so you have options as to what data you want to actually delete. This includes browsing history, cache, cookies and site data, passwords, auto-fill data, and location access data. When you activate Secret mode, it will stay in that mode as your default. Previously, it reverts to non-secret mode whenever you reopen your app so you have to activate it every single time.

Aside from privacy-focused features, you also get a new search widget that you can access from the home screen. It is resizable, has a shortcut for voice actions, and looks a lot like Google’s search bar. This makes it easier to search for things on the web. Lastly, this latest beta version temporarily stores previous web pages so you can just retrieve them without having to reload and use up data. But of course if you want to delete them, refer to the “delete browsing data” feature.

Remember that these new features are still on the beta version so it might not work as perfectly as expected. The stable version of Samsung Internet 15.0 will launch in late summer.