One of the new features of the Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ that they’re highlighting is the camera’s Super Slow-Mo picture. While there are probably apps that you can get to achieve this effect, there’s also something to have it built-in with your device and to be able to access it directly on your device’s camera. Samsung is also marketing it as a way for users to “discover the beauty and joy” within the ordinary things and basically as a tool for people to stop and smell the roses, so to speak.

If you didn’t know it yet, the Super Slow-Mo feature can be found in the new flagship devices and can be manually activated or it can also be triggered automatically. You will be able to slow your videos down 4x as much as before and you’ll be able to capture 960 frames per second as compared to the 240 fps from previous flagships. You can also add music to it to make it more dramatic or you can turn it into a GIF which you can share either on loop, in reverse, or in swing mode.

Samsung shared how users and content creators are using it to either enhance their craft, tell better stories, or just to have fun and appreciate the seemingly mundane. Some of the social media influencers find it useful to turn just two seconds of videos into 6-second Instagram Stories. The slowed down videos can also be humorous and on the other end, dramatic, as it can help landscape and nature photographers get their perfect shot.

While having a slow-mo feature is probably not the main reason why people will buy a new (and expensive) smartphone, it is something you can add to the plus column when trying to decide whether or not to get a Samsung Galaxy S9 or Galaxy S9+. Well, it holds a certain appeal if you find that useful or interesting.

SOURCE: Samsung