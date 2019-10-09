There are a lot of features that Samsung wants to highlight about the Galaxy Note 10 including its pro-grade camera, their “best display yet”, an enhanced S Pen, and other things. Another one that they’re pushing right now is the new features that can be found on Bixby Vision, especially its augmented reality functions. Features like Home Decor, Enhanced Live Translation, Styling, and Picture Play leverage on the smartphone’s cameras and sensors to enhance the user experience through AR.

Samsung partnered with home decor store Wayfair to bring you the Home Decor feature on Bixby Vision. Basically it lets you place virtual furniture in the space that you’re planning to put them to see how it will look like “in real life”. These items are to scale because of the Galaxy Note 10’s camera’s depth-sensing powers. All you have to do is point your camera in the empty space, “call” Bixby Vision then choose home decor. And if you feel like buying a piece of furniture or appliance, you can order directly through Wayfair and have it shipped to your doorstep.

If you’re thinking of buying an expensive pair of sunglasses, Ray Ban eyewear has also partnered with Samsung to bring you Styling. You’re able to virtually try on different sunglasses depending on the look and style that you prefer. There are also various sizing options so you can make sure it’s not just stylish but would also fit perfectly. You can also use Bixby Vision to check out if there are discounts available. No news yet if this will also expand to other fashion brands but it will probably, eventually.

Enhanced Live Translation will come in handy when you’re traveling to places where you’re unfamiliar with the language. As the name suggests, the feature translates multiple lines of text into augmented reality text, similar to what Google Lens can do as well. It supports 54 input languages and 104 output languages to help you read signs and menus and other things you may encounter in your travels.

Lastly, you have the Picture Play feature which lets you have an interactive experience with movie posters. Just point your Galaxy Note 10 camera at a movie poster, billboard, or ad and you’ll get details like cast, movie ratings, plot overview, etc. Again, we don’t know if this will go beyond movie masters but the idea is there and it is interesting to see what else they can come up with.