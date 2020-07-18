Health apps are not just supposed to be about telling you how many calories you’ve burned or how long you were running during your daily workout. Apps like Samsung Health also helped us watch things like food intake, how much coffee we’re drinking, if we’re sleeping well, if we need to start moving, and yes, even weight watching. But in the upcoming update to the wellness platform, some of those things will be gone. Samsung announced they’re removing the weight, food, and caffeine tracking features.

SAM Mobile shares that Samsung sent out an end of service notice to some of the features on Samsung Health. They have only sent it out in Germany but we are expecting it to be sent to users in other regions as well. Basically, they said that Weight, Calorie, and Caffeine tracking will be removed from the platform in the updated versions of Samsung Health. This will happen with version 6.11 for mobile and version 4.1 for smartwatches.

If you’re using watch faces that displayed data from the three, it will no longer be able to do that. If you also use widgets to track them on your wearable, it will no longer sync with that content. Samsung will save the data you’ve collected but only temporarily and they will eventually delete everything after a certain time. So if you need to download the data or record it elsewhere, now would be the best time to do so.

No reason was given as to why these were removed. There are also some other health apps out there that you can download and use for weight, food, and caffeine tracking. But if you’ve been using Samsung Health for years and you have all that data already, it’s kind of a bummer to find out that you’ll have to look for another one and maybe even start all over again. Some may even just toss it all out the window and not track things anymore for the hassle.

In any case, the update for Samsung Health is set to roll out later this month for both the smartphone and the smartwatches. So even if you haven’t received the end of service notice yet, better start looking around for a new health app to help you.