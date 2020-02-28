For the past few months, Samsung Health has been adding new features and updating their app to try and compete with other health and fitness tracking apps that are out there. The latest update for the app brings a new category that will be especially useful for those of the xx-chromosome persuasion. The app now has a Women’s Health category and part of it is a feature that would let you track your menstrual cycle and unlike other similar apps, this one is free.

SAM Mobile notes that while there are third-party apps that bring you a menstrual cycle tracking feature, most of them are paid or in the paywall behind a freemium model while some are just poorly designed. Samsung Health is, of course, free and a (mostly) reliable brand so having this new feature specifically for women is a very welcome addition to the app. It’s pretty straightforward and lets you track your menstrual cycle through a calendar feature.

The changelog mentions that Samsung Health now also has a dark mode but that featured already rolled out the week before. It’s a pretty straightforward option that has been in high demand from users to help reduce eye strain, conserve battery life, and reduces the brightness that people in a darkened environment may see from your phone. There is, of course, the mention of bug fixes and improvements.

Samsung Health has been improving its health platform for a few months now. At the Consumer Electronics Show last January, they also brought Samsung Health for smart TVs so you can watch workout routines on a bigger screen in your house. They also partnered with fitness brands to bring these trainings to your living room or exercise room through the app itself. Expect a few more updates to make it more competitive with other fitness apps.

You can update Samsung Health to version 6.9.055 to be able to use the Women’s Health section and track your menstrual cycle. You can also try to download the latest version through an APK Link.