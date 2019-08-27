While exercise and working out are pretty important things to do when you’re trying to be more healthy, another important aspect of this is to reduce stress and becoming more mindful of your life. Samsung Health has given us a suite of meditation and mindfulness features through their partnership with Calm, a popular sleep and meditation app. Now they’re trying to expand this market by adding more supported languages, namely German, French, and Spanish so that more people will be able to access these tools.

The Calm-led guided programs through Samsung Health have been pretty helpful for those who want to include their mind in their road to becoming healthier. Samsung gives further tips on how you can manage your stress, especially as autumn comes into play and the summer season, normally associated with rest and relaxation, is coming to a close. The app gives you a series of mindfulness and meditation activities to help you get back on track as you go back to work or school.

When you open your Samsung Health app, go to the Discover section and tap on the Mindfulness button. There are three different things you can try: guided meditation programs, Sleep Stories in case your problem is getting to sleep, and Music if you need some aural help to relax or focus or just hear the sounds of nature. All of these are powered by the Calm app. However, there are only a few things that are free and for some you need a subscription to access.

Aside from your smartphone, you will also be able to access this on your Galaxy wearables like the Galaxy Watch Active and the Galaxy Watch Active 2. You can play the meditation sessions and then double check and measure your stress levels afterwards. And now that you have more languages supported, more people will also be able to use the Calm tools to manage their stress and learn mindfulness.

If you haven’t tried out Samsung Health in the first place, go and download it to your phone through Google Play Store or the Samsung Galaxy Store.