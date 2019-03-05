Digital wellness and actual physical wellness seem to be the buzzwords for the past couple of years now, with OEMs and apps seeking to integrate either or both into their products. The Samsung Health app is now dealing with the latter as it partners with popular sleep, meditation, and relaxation app Calm, bringing some of its most popular features directly into Samsung’s app without having to switch apps continually. It gives users access to features and programs to help with their physical and mental wellbeing.

If you haven’t been using the Samsung Health app, you should start doing so now, even if you don’t have any Samsung wearable to go with it. You can add supported devices or connect it to third party services or just use it on its own to monitor your exercises, food and water intake, sleep activity, etc. Now you have another reason to use it as Mindfulness is now one of the things it wants to help you with.

Once you’ve update the Samsung Health app, head on over to the Discover tab and you’ll see a Mindfulness section. You will then be led to sync your Calm account if you already have one or to create one, all within the app. You will then get personalized features that should help with issues like stress, anxiety, insomnia, etc. There are three main sections: meditate, sleep stories, and music, which are pretty self-explanatory.

If you’ve been using Calm before, then now you’ll be able to access some of your favorite features from within the Samsung Health app. You can also integrate your wearables, including the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active to pause and play your sessions and then to track your stress levels after a meditation session.

The Calm integration will be available initially with Samsung devices that are running Android 9.0 Pie in 10 markets: Australia, Hong Kong, India, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, South Africa, U.S., U.K. and Ireland.

SOURCE: Samsung