Samsung Good Lock has been around for some time. It gets regular updates with the last one bringing the Galaxy S10 Eclipse notification. Modules have been updated recently to deliver apps to slim apps in TaskChangers and Quick tools in One Hand Operation+. Samsung allows customization through Good Lock which is a suite of mods developed officially by the South Korean tech giant. It offers lockscreen customizations for most premium flagship phones like the latest Galaxy S10 series, Galaxy Note 9, and the Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus.

The Good Lock app was recently updated. New customization features include a Slim” recents list, “quick tools” and “actions” for one-hand experience, and more “advanced features” for floating notifications especially in multi-window view.

The One Hand Operations+ module delivers “Quick Tools” support. The customizable pop-up launcher for apps can allow a user to launch a particular action without lifting a finger. You can also control brightness, media playback, and the flashlight with this enhancement.

“Smart Pop-up View” is now the new name of “Advanced features”. It’s the menu for floating notifications and it is getting more advanced options.

Some other changes include how the QuickStar module works, the performance of lockscreen customization modules, better single-handed usage, and fixed alignment of custom navigation buttons.

Good Lock works but it is limited to the USA, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, and Canada. The app is downloadable directly from the Galaxy App Store.

Other regions may try NiceLock. It’s made by XDA Senior Member xantrk. It’s considered as an unofficial version of the Good Lock. The features are basically the same. Try downloading Nice Lock from the Google Play Store and see for yourself.

The NiceLock changelog lists the following on Good Lock modules: updated module icon (OneHand Op+), deleted the Galaxy Store option to clarify installation, compliance with Play Store policies, and updated module installation prompt.