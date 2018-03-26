The Netherlands’ Consumer Association will go up against Samsung today, March 26, as part of the court proceedings in their lawsuit against the Korean OEM. They are trying to force the company to provide updates regularly for a longer period than they do now and also to provide more information to users regarding said updates. Despite the fact that the electronics giant has improved their update policy since the case was filed back in 2016, the Dutch organization still wants to pursue the case.

The Consumers’ Association wants Samsung to provide regular security updates and Android upgrades 4 years after they introduce a device to the market and at least 2 years after a user purchased it. The company also needs to provide their users with easy-to-find and easy-to-understand information about the update schedule and also how long they will be able to receive the updates.

They conducted multiple investigations since they filed the case back in February 2016 and they found out that only 22% of devices sold between January 2015 and February 2018 received an update in the first two months this year. The operating system update is even less and there is also no sufficient information for consumers to find. While a lot of devices now receive monthly security updates, there are still a huge number that don’t.

The lawsuit will now be heard in the Court of Hague. Back in 2016, a judge could not reach a decision because it was too complex and at that time, it was just a quick summary proceeding. The Consumers Association therefore decided to pursue a more comprehensive case and now, they will finally have the hearing. We’ll update this story if there are any important news resulting from the proceedings.

SOURCE: Reddit