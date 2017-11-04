If you’ve been thinking about whether or not you should get a new flagship device from Samsung, this latest promo might help you decide. Those who buy a Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+, Galaxy S8 Active or Galaxy Note 8 from the Samsung website will get a free accessory. Buyers can choose between a Gear VR headset or a DeX station for their bonus gadget. They’re hoping this will entice people to buy any of the smartphones whose prices start at $749.99 and can go up to $950.

Because prices of flagship devices continue to go up, OEMs need to give other offers to consumers to entice them into choosing to buy their newest smartphones. If you want to enjoy virtual reality games or videos that are available (some for free, some at a minimal cost), then having the new Samsung Gear VR for free might be attractive. If you would want to use your Samsung Galaxy device as your computer, then the DeX station would be your best bet so you can do everything on a bigger screen.

All you have to do is order your device from Samsung.com and then choose which of the two you would want as your free gift. Whichever you choose will be added to your cart along with the smartphone that you’re buying, except the former will be priced at $0. If you return your smartphone eventually for some reason, you will also have to return the Gear VR or the DeX Station that you got.

You only have until November 18 to avail of this promo. Remember, if you buy the unlocked smartphones from Samsung.com, the prices are as follows: Galaxy S8 – $749.99, Galaxy S8+ – $824.99, Galaxy S8 Active – $849.99 or Galaxy Note 8 – $950. You can also get them at a monthly rate for 24 months at 0% interest through Samsung Financing.

SOURCE: Samsung