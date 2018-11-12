There used to be a time when Black Friday meant lining up for hours outside your favorite store in the hopes of getting all the best deals they will offer when the door opens. Now it mostly means scouring the web and waiting for all the announcements from the best online stores and brands in the hopes of having enough money to get all the best deals. If you’re a Samsung fan, then get your wallets and credit cards ready.

Samsung is letting you prepare your wishlist as they give a peek at all (maybe almost all?) the Black Friday deals that they will start offering as early as November 15. Technically speaking, Black Friday is on November 23 but a lot of brands have started their offers as early as this week. The earliest one we can see from the list is a 44% discount on the HW-N650 Panoramic Soundbar but most of the deals will drop on the 16th, the 18th, and a few on the 22nd and 23rd.

Good news for those considering getting one of the flagship smartphones. Various variants of the Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+, and Galaxy Note 9 will be offering as low as $200 off when you get them on the specific dates when the deals will start (mostly on November 18). There are unlocked versions, phones that are locked to Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T, etc. There are also trade-in offers and if you’re eligible, you can get as much as $300 off of your new phone.

For those who are on a tight budget but would like to purchase something from Samsung’s Black Friday deals, you can get a Gear IconX Black earbuds for $129.99, saving yourself $50. Or you can check out the Gear S Frontier smartwatch which will only be at $199.99, saving you $100. The slightly more expensive Galaxy Watch Rose Gold variant is at $259.99, which saves you $70. Or you can just get the Fast Charge Wireless Charging Pad for just $39.99, saving you $60 instantly.

There are a lot (and we do mean a lot) of discounts on smart TVs, tablets, monitors, Chromebooks, and various other Samsung mobile products. Be sure to check out their Black Friday page as they may be adding even more items over the next few days.

