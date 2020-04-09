With smartphone screens getting bigger and we are getting busier, handling devices with both hands is not always the best way for a lot of people. Developers are redesigning user interfaces left and right (not literally) so that people can still use their apps even with just one hand. Samsung’s Good Lock app has a module called One Hand Operations+ and it now comes with a virtual touch pad. This lets you access any part of your screen without having to minimize your screen.

If you’re not yet familiar with the One Hand Operations+ module, it does as its name says. It lets you browse your device even with just one hand or even with just one thumb. It adds thin gesture handles on the left or right side of the screen, whichever is more comfortable for you. You can also set various functions on different short direction gestures like horizontal, diagonal up, diagonal down.

The latest update to the module now lets you enable a virtual touch pad so you’ll still be able to use the whole screen real estate of your phone and still be able to reach it with one hand. If it’s the first time for you to use the module, launch it form your app drawer and toggle it on to enable it. Go ahead and enable the left handle or right handle, whichever is better for your one-hand reach, then select the desired gesture.

Scroll down the list of options until you find the virtual touch pad. Do your selected gesture, for example Straight Left, to enable the touch pad. It’s generally located on the lower half of the screen and it has a circular cursor that enables you to reach the upper part without having to minimize your display or use both hands to type or browse or control your media. It’s as simple and as convenient as that.

Having the virtual touch pad will make it easier for you to use devices that have a bigger display like the Samsung Galaxy S20+ and the Galaxy S20 Ultra, with their 6.7-inch and 6.9p-inch screens respectively. Just go and update the One Hand Operations+ module in the Good Lock app.