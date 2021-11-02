Do you need customized pants to go with your new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3? Well apparently that’s an accessory that owners of the flip phone may want if they need a pocket that’s built exactly for your new device. Samsung has partnered with Australian brand Dr Denim to bring a limited edition Z Flip Pocket Denims. There are only 450 pairs available for purchase on the website and it seems to be available only in Australia although you can have it shipped to where you are if you’re willing to pay the price.

The jeans designed by Dr Denim will have a special Z stitched into the traditional front pockets so it becomes basically useless and just for aesthetics. The back pocket has been removed and is actually “flipped” to the front and designed so that the folded Galaxy Z Flip 3 will fit perfectly there. This is perfect for those who dislike big pockets that come with some jeans but also need a place where they can securely store their smartphone. Well, just the new Flip device, that is.

When you buy the jeans, they come with the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and both come in a “bespoke, stylish packaging”. So the market here is for those who are still thinking about getting the flip phone and would want a pair of stylish jeans to come with it. They also commissioned “acclaimed fashion photographer” Pierrre Toussaint for the fashion spread to market both the jeans and the smartphone. Samsung says that a “perfect pair of bespoke jeans” is the best companion for their new premium phone.

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 has gotten better reviews compared to previous Flip smartphones, although there are still some things that can be improved in terms of durability. The fashionable form factor and the more affordable price tag (compared to the Galaxy Z Fold 3) has made it a pretty popular device (the BTS promotion has not hurt too). Partnering with a jeans brand may seem like a stretch but it is fashionable and fitting into a tiny pocket may be a plus point for some looking for smaller devices that can be expanded into a bigger screen.

The Z Flip Pocket Denim jeans are priced at $1,499 and that already includes the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3. The jeans are available in both men’s and women’s. There are only 450 pairs available so if you really want them, head on over to the Dr Denim site.