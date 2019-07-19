The Google Assistant is coming to Samsung smartwatches. Little is known about Samsung’s very own wearable line because it’s not as popular as those that run Wear OS (Android Wear). It may not be running on the Android wearable platform but it can be better now with the Google Assistant. Sure, Samsung has Bixby but we all know the Google Assistant is way more efficient and for many people, more accurate. Google’s own smart assistant will be ready soon on Samsung watches.

This isn’t an official release but an XDA developer was able to bring the Google Assistant to a Samsung Gear Sport via a new app. The “GAssist” was made by Cybernetic87. It’s a simple solution that brings Google Assistant to the watch.

Aside from Samsung Gear Sport, the app also works on the Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Watch Active. It’s limited to those wearables only. The Gear S3 isn’t supported yet but it’s possible with maybe a few tweaks here and there. Others have reported being able to run the Google Assistant app on the Gear S3 so maybe a few changes in code will do the trick.

Watch the demo video here:

Notice the app is a bit slow. Launching it won’t be as fast normally. That’s okay because the Samsung Gear Sport is a two-year-old smartwatch. It doesn’t have new hardware and the software may not be able to catch up.

The GAssist.Net Companion can be downloaded straight from the Play Store. Like the original Google Assistant, the Home button can be remapped. To launch the app, simply double press shortcut. It should be able to “listen” immediately.

Some important warning for the user: Bixby may not be removed easily and permanently. It can’t be replaced by the Google Assistant completely so don’t be surprised if there may be bugs.