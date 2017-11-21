The Samsung Gear S3 has turned a year old already but the wearable is said to be still powerful and feature-rich. It has remained to be one of the best wearables today, according to the South Korean tech giant, for its design and easy navigation. There are several variants available in the market and now they’re ready for improvements as the latest Tizen 3.0 update is now available to download.

With the software update, the Gear S3 becomes a more powerful device. It’s a tracker, controller, and a communicator in one. If you’re a health and fitness enthusiast, the Gear S3 works like any other tracker– heart rate tracking and nutrition management and all. You can soon make new events, add a task, or create contacts on the smartwatch. Feel free to set alerts, reminders, location, date, and time for whatever upcoming event there is.

The Samsung Galaxy S3’s UX has been updated as well so it’s more friendly to the consumers. It offers a smoother and more seamless. There’s a rotating bezel that can be used to answer calls, access apps, and read messages. You can also set widgets, add information you want to view, and see remaining time of an alarm.

The update also brings some changes to text message notifications, replying, quick replies, sorting apps, checking battery level, adjusting the volume, and synching the smartwatch with the smartphone. The new value pack update enhances the tools for device control especially those Samsung IoT-connected products straight from the Samsung smartwatch via Samsung Connect.

Download the new Gear S3 value pack update via the Samsung Gear mobile app.

SOURCE: Samsung