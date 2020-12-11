The South Korean tech giant has just introduced a new app that will boost the performance of the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Note 20. The app also brings GPU driver via the Play Store. Samsung GameDriver is something hardcore gamers will appreciate as it it can update the game driver on Samsung phones. It’s not complete yet but with the app, you can update your phone and be able to enjoy some games supported. We can expect the app to be updated with more features and updates for the Galaxy phones.

Only a few games will benefit from the updates: Fortnite, Black Desert, and Call of Duty: Mobile. More titles will be added to the list in the near future. GameDriver delivers hardware driver updates to phones. No need to apply a system-wide update because small changes to GPU and upgrades can be done via a simply app update.

GameDriver allows faster updates that are usually delayed because of local carriers. Upgrades to GameDriver can now be pushed easily now to Samsung certain phones via the Google Play Store. This makes update releases more efficient and faster.

It will still be up to Samsung to regularly update the app itself. The GameDriver needs to be updated by the developers before Samsung can push the new features and enhancements.