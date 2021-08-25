Samsung’s latest premium smartphones, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and the Galaxy Z Fold 3, are off to a good start. The South Korean tech giant has hit 800,000 pre-orders for the foldable phones in its home country. The company is said to have hit 2021 sales record, at least, for the Galaxy Z series. Expect more reviews and hands-on videos featuring both or either of the two will surface. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G advantages were showcased by executives. Its water-resistance and S Pen Fold edition were also explained.

Today, we’re learning more about the foldable phones that offer many productivity features. The phones can also fit one’s style and preference as you try to keep up with work, business, or school.

The Galaxy Z series brings mobile convenience and customizability that are easily accessible. The foldable phones fit right in your pocket–especially the Galaxy Z Flip 3. The clamshell style is more favored by those who pre-ordered in South Korea.

Samsung has redefined user experience with the foldables. There are new unique features for the Galaxy Z Flip3 5G and Galaxy Z Fold3 5G. The Galaxy Z Fold3 5G is ideal for productivity. It’s recommended for the busy people and the creative artists as they can do more with the S-Pen. The main screen even gets a new Taskbar and better Multi-Active Window so managing your schedule is easier. The Galaxy Z Flip3 5G now has a larger and more customizable Cover Screen.

Watch the video below:

Samsung has made the screen experience more usable and meaningful. For self-expression, the Cover Screen allows users to change the clock color and background. The Galaxy Z Flip 3 which Samsung describes as a bar-type smartphone, lets you prop the phone like a small laptop so you can enjoy watching videos.

The Galaxy Z Fold3 5G offers a larger screen that is also more durable. The UX design of the Cover Screen can be mirrored on the main screen. The new Taskbar makes it easier for anyone to see and access more. Other special features include Drag & Split, Natural Switching for responsive transition to Multi-Active Window, Navigation Rail, and Flex mode.