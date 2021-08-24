It is true that Samsung was not the first to release a foldable phone. It has the honor though to make the foldable phones commercially available to key markets. The Galaxy Z Fold series is now on it’s third-generation and we can expect more advancements will be introduced. For this year, Samsung decided to skip the Galaxy Note 21 and instead released two foldable phones. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 were announced. The South Korean tech giant was hopeful more people will buy and true enough, both phones are breaking records and hitting new milestones.

According to Samsung, the company has already hit its goals when it comes to selling the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3. Pre-orders only began ten days ago but 2021 sales record is now looking good. Even with the high price tags of $1,999 and $999, pre-orders are said to have exceeded total foldable sals for 2021.

This is the strongest pre-order for any Samsung foldable launch yet. No numbers have been provided but Samsung is saying it’s a success. Samsung hasn’t revealed any numbers for the Galaxy Z Fold 2 or Galaxy Z Flip 5G sales so we’re not expecting more details will be unveiled.

We’re not really surprised about Samsung’s claims. Both the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 are better than their predecessors. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is a big jump from the 2nd-gen with its more durable foldable display and S-Pen support.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is a more compact foldable phone. Its design and size will probably be more attractive to more consumers especially the younger generation. For fans of the Galaxy Note series, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is offered as an alternative.

The market release is this Friday, August 27. Samsung said that some units may not be available. There could be a shortage or delay especially since pre-orders appear to have exceeded expectations.

To those who have pre-ordered for a Galaxy Z phone, Samsung announced a new offer part of the Z Premier Benefit program. A free 12-month membership to CLEAR will be available for you. It’s a special service that helps people to skip TSA line at the airports. That is a useful perk for anyone who dares to travel these days.