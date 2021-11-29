The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G has been making waves in the mobile market. The South Korean tech giant has proven once again that it has a bestseller in the third-gen foldable flagship phone. The phone also arrived with the Galaxy Z Flip 3 but we’ll focus on the Z Fold for now as it recently reached DxOMark with decent scores. The review team quickly noted that its camera system is a big improvement. As listed, the foldable phone comes with a triple rear camera system: 12MP main with f/1.8 + 12MP ultra-wide (f/2.2) + 12MP telephoto (f/2.4).

The telephoto lenses come with 2x optical zoom solution. Video recording can be done at 60 fps at 4K resolution max. It can also record at 720p at 960fps and 1080p resolution at 240 fps. The phone runs on the premium flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor.

It is 14th on the list of DxOMark, tied with the two-year old Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max and the OnePlus 9 Pro. That’s good enough but we know Samsung could still do better. But then again it really is a challenge to be camera-centric when the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is mainly about its foldable form factor and improvements on durability. Adding the S-Pen support is also a challenge.

As per DxOMark, the phone’s camera system offers accurate target exposure in most pictures. You will notice neutral white balance and bright colors in outdoor and indoor photos. Most photos show well-controlled noise. Close and medium-range tele photos offer good details.

When it comes to videos, you will notice vivid and pleasant colors plus accurate exposure with smooth transitions. Autofocus is also mainly accurate.

There are some downsides though. HDR scenes sometimes show highlight clipping. Indoor and low light photos offer low detail. Some photos may also show some color fringing, ringing, and color quantization artifacts. Most ultra-wide photos present low detail, color fringing, and anamorphosis artifacts.

Low light videos show visible noise and slow autofocus. High-frequency stabilization vibrations are occasionally noticeable in videos capture with the Galaxy Z Fold 3 foldable phone.