The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 is this year’s most advanced version of the Galaxy Note. Well, not really, but the new foldable phone from the South Korean tech has replaced the Galaxy Note 21 if we’re talking about productivity phones and S-Pens. The foldable phone now features support for S-Pen which means you can do more and get creative with the mobile device. It has arrived with the Galaxy Z Flip 3 which is also a foldable phone but in a clamshell form.

The Galaxy Z Fold3 5G is also the first foldable phone and first product from Samsung with an under display camera technology. It seems the new Galaxy Fold model is ready to break new records. It’s also even more affordable starting at $1,799.99. That is still expensive but still lower than the price of the original.

Samsung has worked on many improvements. The display is more immersive because the selfie camera is hidden. This means you have a larger screen to enjoy videos and games.

S-Pen support means you can draw on the screen. You can also write down notes on the display. Ultra-fast 5G connectivity is also guaranteed, thanks to the Snapdragon 888 5G chipset.

The South Korean tech giant has shared a new video on YouTube that showcases the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. Watch the full video below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G Display–k

According to Samsung, the Galaxy Z Fold3 is the “best smartphone to enjoy work and life”. The large screen offers a more immersive multimedia experience. Productivity experience is improved with the S Pen. It is a usefool tool to take advantage of with the versatile device.

The S Pen is ready in two versions: the S Pen Pro (with battery) and the S Pen Fold Edition. The S Pen Pro comes with a battery and supports Air Action and Bluetooth Low Energy(BLE). A new S Pen to text feature is available. It converts your notes or writing input into text.

Other special features of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 include a main screen that is 20% brighter than the previous model, stereo speakers, and an Application processor. A 120Hz display has been added to the Cover Screen.