It’s no secret that Samsung is working on a number of things. New phones are always lined up for design, production, and testing. We may not see the Galaxy Note 21 this year but we’re almost certain there will be the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galazy Z Flip 3. New Galaxy mid-range phones may also be announced along the way. As for the future foldables, we can probably look forward to the Galaxy Z Fold Tab. There’s also the Galaxy Z Slide and the Galaxy Z Roll but we’re taking things with a pinch of salt.

The Galaxy Z Fold Tab is said to be unveiled in the beginning of 2022. That is still more than half a year to go but excitement has been building up. The foldable-flexible display technology may not be perfect yet but it definitely has potential. Samsung has been working on this for several years now and it’s the only OEM has successfully released foldable phones commercially.

The Samsung Z Fold Tab may be released next year. It’s a phone that could be folded inwards and outwards. We can probably expect a dual- or tri-fold design. It could be thicker than usual because of the multiple folds.

With the different folding mechanism, the possibilities are endless. Samsung Galaxy Z Roll trademark was filed and then spotted on EUIPO so we believe it’s in the process of development. The future foldable phone may also come with an S-Pen but we have to see first if and when Samsung will be successful with the Galazy Z Fold 3 with its S-Pen support.

New renders have been published, giving us an idea of what Samsung is working on. But again, these are just renders.