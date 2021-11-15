We always say it is never too early for rumors. leaks, and speculations especially if the subject t is a major flagship phone series. The next Galaxy Z series phones will be the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold and the Galaxy Z Flip 4. The devices are expected to be released in the third quarter of 2022 (Q3) as the flagship offering for the second half of the year. Instead of the Galaxy Note 22, there will be the Galaxy Z Fold 4 accompanied by the Galaxy S Flip 4 and a slew of other mid-rangers.

The first half of the year will be all about the Galaxy S22 series. The three variants may also share the spotlight with the Galaxy S21 FE although they are not really the same.

According to a source, the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4, and even the Galaxy S22 Fan Edition (FE) will begin production in Q3 2022. This is according to a Samsung mobile phone plan for 2022 that was sighted by the source.

The Galaxy S22 series is said to come in not just three but four variants. We’re assuming one will be plain 4G LTE while the rest will come with 5G. Samsung is planning on shipping 67 million units and half of the number will be for the Galaxy S22. Specifically, 14 million units of the Galaxy S22 will be produced together with 8 million Galaxy S22 Plus and 11 million units of Galaxy S22 Ultra.

The Galaxy S22 FE may be released earlier than usual–also around the third quarter with 5.7 million units being released. As for the Galaxy Z Fold 4, about 2.9 million units will be produced. More Galaxy Z Flip 4, around 6.9 million units, are being planned to be manufactured. This may also mean 20% of the total shipment will be foldable phones.

The rest of the numbers are for the Galaxy A series phones. We can expect the Galaxy A53, Galaxy A13, and Galaxy A33 to be introduced starting in the second quarter. The Galaxy A53 may be more popular with 28 million units and will be sold in India and the US. The lineup will follow with the Galaxy A73 5G, A53 5G, and the Galaxy A13. The Galaxy M will also begin production in the second quarter. The list will include the Galaxy M53 5G, M33 5G, and M13 (F13).