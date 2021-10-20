Samsung wants to bring more customization to the consumers. There are plenty of ways but it’s now making the Galaxy Z Flip3 available with the Bespoke Edition. Customers can personalize their phones as self-expression. You can buy a Galaxy Z Flip 3 in the color (or colors) you want. The compact phone is a current bestseller from the South Korean tech giant that boasts premium features and an iconic design. The Bespoke version is all about mixing and matching the colors so you can build the phone that is uniquely yours.

Samsung executive Stephanie Choi said, “Galaxy Z Flip3 Bespoke Edition opens new experiences for customers to reflect who they are, through the technology they use the most.” The Bespoke Edition is a result of that desire to provide customers technology that reflect their unique lifestyles.”

The One UI on the phone can also be optimized. Samsung and other third-party suppliers have prepared several accessories that match the Galaxy Z Flip 3 foldable phone.

The Bespoke Edition includes a special UX that allows the phone users to personalize their device. After an extensive market research, Samsung has finalized a palette of 49 color combinations. The set of colors is for the Galaxy Z Flip3 Bespoke Edition. This is where consumers can choose the colors.

Feel free to mix and match the colors whether on the front and back and even the phone frame (Black or Silver). Front and back colors can be Black, White, Pink, Yellow, or Blue.

With the Bespoke Upgrade Care, Galaxy Z Flip3 Bespoke Edition users can change their phone colors anytime. Customization is also possible for the Galaxy Watch4 with the Galaxy Watch4 Bespoke Studio.

Customization isn’t just for the hardware. The newest software update also delivers more personalization options from watch face styles to even a custom fall detection feature.

The Samsing Galaxy Z Flip3 and Watch4 Bespoke Edition is available on Samsung.com. Check out Bespoke Studio to see 360° previews of combinations. Price starts at $1099.99.