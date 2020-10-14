Samsung is always busy working on designs of next-gen phones. It doesn’t just focus on premium flagships but also on low-cost and mid-range Android smartphones. The Galaxy S21 series is already in the works. A new Samsung Galaxy foldable phone is also under development. There is that Galaxy Z Fold 3 with a light indicator on the hinge patent that surfaced recently. We can also look forward to another Galaxy Z Flip device which may be introduced early next year together with the premium flagship Samsung Galaxy S21.

Samsung is determined to do well in the Android foldable phone category. Its foldable mobile devices may not be bestsellers at the moment but they are the most popular for several reasons. The South Korean tech giant has already offered three foldable devices: the original but problematic Samsung Galaxy Fold, the Galaxy Z Flip, and the Galaxy Z Fold 2. Samsung has also introduced two foldable form factors: the foldable hybrid phone-tablet design and the foldable clamshell phone.

The company has been working on other designs and types. We remember the Samsung Galaxy Roll with a retractable display. There is also one that is similar to the Huawei Mate X’s outward folding design. Recently sighted is the Samsung Galaxy Z Dual Fold patent design that boasts a different foldable display that can turn on the left and right of the screen.

The patent application was filed in September 2018 but was only published on October 6, 2020, by the Korean Intellectual Property Office (KIPO). When the smartphone is folded, you have a short but wide display. When unfolded, an extra wide screen can be used. One side can even be used as a touch keyboard as pictured above.

We have the 3D image renders from our source so you have an idea about the foldable phone design. These are not final so take things with a grain of salt.