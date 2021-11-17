The year 2022 will begin with Samsung showing off the much-awaited Galaxy S21 FE albeit quietly and the Galaxy S22 phone series. In the second half of the year, the South Korean tech giant will be showing off the next-gen Galaxy foldable phones. We are assuming there will be the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4. A Galaxy Note 22 series may no longer be expected as the Galaxy S21 Ultra may also be enough with its S-Pen support.

The name doesn’t really matter at this point because Samsung can still make changes from today and until the official Unpacked event. What we’re more concerned about is the design. A recent patent tells us a new variant of the Galaxy Z Fold may come with a horizontal hinge.

The device is said to come with a large flexible screen. With the horizontal hinge, this may mean you will have to hold the phone-tablet in a different position.

A new foldable phone form factor may be considered. It could be different from the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3. A rollable phone has surfaced before as an interesting concept but that may be a challenge to implement.

The South Korean tech company is actually filing for several patents for various foldable phones. They are just patents but we find it interesting to imagine how a design will come to life. This Galaxy Z Fold with a horizontal hinge is only one.

The new patent shows a flexible display with no notch. We’re guessing an Under Panel Camera may be used but then again there is actually a double punch-hole camera. The World Intellectual Property Office (WIPO) listing includes six sketches of a product in either folded or unfolded form.

It may remind you of a previous Galaxy Fold but the hinge is different. The horizontal format makes it somehow a larger Galaxy Z Flip. Could this be a Galaxy Z Fold Lite then? That is just one possibility.

This year’s Galaxy Z models are proving to be successful. We’re crossing our fingers the next Galaxy Z Fold devices will even be better, more powerful, more functional, and more affordable, and more durable.