Samsung may no longer have any premium offering after the Galaxy Note 10 and the Galaxy Fold but it still has a number of mid-range devices lined up before year-end. The company has recently announced a new rugged phone under the Galaxy XCover series. The Samsung Galaxy XCover FieldPro follows the Galaxy XCover 4s which was introduced back in June. The market was expecting the Samsung Galaxy XCover 5 but there was only the XCover 4s which was a minor update.

The South Korean tech giant made the announcement at the International Association of Chiefs of Police Conference. It is the perfect launching pad because the rugged, field-ready phone is meant for the enterprise customers like the police, field service technicians, transportation professionals, and those in federal agencies. People in most physically demanding environments need a really reliable and durable phone. The Galaxy XCover FieldPro enters as something where workers can use and benefit from no matter what the environment or circumstances are.

The Samsung Galaxy XCover FieldPro rugged phone is a highly-secured phone. It stores important information and has special features for special purposes. It boasts Push-to-Talk capability for swift communication, especially during an emergency. It offers a secure mobility platform that is collaborative and open to the industry.

The Samsung XCover FieldPro features a 5.1-inch QHD screen with 2560 x 1440 resolution, Samsung Exynos 9810 chipset, Cat.11 3CA LTE Support, 4GB RAM, 64GB onboard storage, microSD card slot for memory expansion (512GB max), dual 12MP + 8MP with triple LED Flash, USB 2.0 Type C, Pogo Pin, WiFi, NFC, and a 4500mAh batt. The phone runs on Android 10 OS.

The phone boasts a rugged design as made possible by its MIL-STD-810G1 and IP682 certifications. As it is a rugged smartphone, it can survive most shocks, drops, vibrations, dust, and the rain. Leave it under five-foot deep water for 30 minutes and it will still come out undamaged.

Battery life is long. The 4500mAh battery can last almost one whole day. The phone even comes with an extra battery so you won’t lose power especially when you need it when outdoors.

The phone is made more secure with the Samsung Knox security platform. It’s certified by the federal and is compliant with the HIPAS, FIPS, and CJIS. It also comes with customization capabilities like the Knox Manage and Knox Configure so an agency can configure it to their needs.

First responders in the field will find the Samsung XCover FieldPro easy and fast to use with the physical push-to-talk button. There is also an emergency request button that can send alerts or location data during emergencies.