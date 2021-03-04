The Samsung Galaxy Xcover 5 is the South Korean tech giant’s next phone offering. It’s being finalized for release so expect details and images to be leaked before the official launch. It’s been mentioned since November last year and is said to come with 5G connectivity. The device was once again leaked in full but sans 5G. The rugged phone will follow the Galaxy XCover Pro and the XCover 4s. Today, we have a preview of the rear panel’s design plus the official wallpapers, pricing, and other details.

The newest images tell us the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Xcover 5 will arrive with a conventional screen which is non-Infinity. There will be thick bezels more noticeably on the chin and forehead. It will only come with a single rear camera that has a red metallic ring for design. The dual LED flash module is present.

This is a rugged phone so we see there is the rubberized back panel. The texture is rough for a better grip. The Samsung Galaxy Xcover 5 will measure 5.3-inches and is ready for extreme wind and weather conditions It will be priced at around 300 euros (289, 299 euros) this month and will only be out in Graphite Black.

Samsung Galaxy Xcover 5 Details

This Samsung Galaxy Xcover 5 will boast a 5.3-inch LC display with 1480 x 720 pixel resolution (310 ppi), Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection, IP68 rating, and US military certification (810G). The last detail means the smartphone will be ready for accidental falls, bumps, dust, and water as described.

The rugged phone will be tough but its specs will only be mid-range. It runs on Exynos 850 octa-core processor, a 3000 mAh exchangeable battery, 4GB of RAM, 64GB onboard storage, and a microSD card slot for memory expansion. When it comes to the camera depart, there will be a 16MP main shooter with f/1.8 aperture, LED flash, and contrast detection plus a 5MP f/2.2 selfie camera. The standard connectivity options are ready:

4G-LTE with WLAN-ac, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, and GPS. The phone will already run on Android 11.