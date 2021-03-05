Samsung has finally announced the newest rugged Android phone from its Galaxy XCover line. The Galaxy XCover 5 follows the XCover Pro from last year. We started hearing about the new version as early as November. We learned it would come with 5G connectivity. Specs were leaked in full but didn’t include 5G. Images were also shown off ahead of launch. We somehow saw that confirmation when the XCover 5 was added to the roster of Samsung’s monthly security updates.

The Samsung Galaxy Xcover 5 is another “rugged yet sophisticated” phone. It’s ready for those working in the most demanding industries. It’s best for those in factories or those always in the field. It can withstand the harshest environments and weather conditions.

In this day and age when going mobile is becoming more of a necessity (no thanks to the pandemic), you need a device that offers powerful performance and can last long. It comes with a replaceable battery that is also easy to charge so you can stay powered and connected all day long.

Samsung Electronics Europe’s Senior Director of Mobile Product Portfolio Mark Notton proud said: “At Samsung, we are rapidly investing in technology that delivers efficiency and durability for field and factory-focused businesses as they become increasingly mobile.”

The Samsung Galaxy Xcover 5 Advantage

Employers can be ensured of their privacy and protection with the Galaxy XCover 5. Their workers can work at peace, knowing their phones are well-protected and can withstand the test of time “whether on the factory floor or in extreme heat, rain or snow in outdoor conditions.”

The Galaxy XCover 5 is “built for tough environments” according to Samsung. It comes with enhanced shock absorption, IP68-rated dust and water resistance, and increased touch sensitivity of the Glove Touch feature.

As for the software and hardware protection, it comes with Samsung Knox which is the South Korean tech giant’s very own security platform. You can be assured your phone is protected and business data remain confidential. Knox knows what to do and responds first to possible and more advanced malicious threats and malware.

Let’s take a look at the main specs and features. The Samsung Galaxy XCover 5 comes equipped with a 5.3″ HD+ TFT, Exynos 850 processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage, 16MP main camera with F/1.8 and autofocus, 5MP selfie shooter, and a 3000mAh removable battery with 15W Fast charging support. The device measures 147.1 x 71.6 x 9.2mm. It already runs on Android 11. This MIL-STD810H certified also comes with NFC, standard sensors (Accelerometer, Proximity, Light, Gyro,Geomagnetic),face recognition, and one programmable key. The use of Exynos 850 SoC means the phone won’t offer 5G support.