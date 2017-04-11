For those looking for a new tough mid-tier smartphone, the newly-announced Samsung Galaxy Xcover 4 may be the one for you. Well, it will be the one if you actually live in the United Kingdom. That’s because the new semi-rugged smartphone will be available for purchase by April 24 in that part of the world and you don’t even have to subscribe to any carrier to be able to avail of it. If you’re willing to spend around $300 for a kinda sorta tough smartphone, then this will be your guy.

The Galaxy Xcover 4 was officially announced last month and its main selling point is that it is IP68 certified meaning it is water and dust resistant and it is also MIL-SPEC-810G certified. It can survive being immersed in 1.5 meters of water for up to 30 minutes because of the former and it can withstand drops from a height of 1.8 meters because of the latter. It’s not as rugged as some of the heavy duty ones out there but it is tougher than your average smartphone.

It has a 5” 720p display and is powered by a 1.4GHz quad-core processor. It has a 2GB RAM and 16GB expandable internal storage, so obviously it’s not really a high-end device. Camera-wise it has a 13MP f/1.9 main camera with LED flash and at the front, you have a 5MP f/2,2 snapper. It has 4G connectivity, it is SIM free, and comes with Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box.

You can already pre-order the Galaxy Xcover 4 from online retailers including Clove. It’s only available in black and will cost you around £249. It will start shipping in the UK by April 24.

