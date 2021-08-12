The Samsung Galaxy Watch4 series was officially unveiled by the South Korean tech giant yesterday. Two variants have been introduced–the regular Galaxy Watch 4 and the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. The series is the first from Samsung to use the WearOS by Google platform. It’s a new version that integrates Tizen OS. The watches are said to offer new wearable experiences. Google tells us how and shares five major things you can do with the new Wear OS version on the Samsung Galaxy Watch4.

Google has listed five things to try with the wearable platform. You can now navigate with Google Maps on your wrist, stay connected with friends, family, and colleagues with Messages by Google, pay with Google Pay in more countries, download and listen to your favorite songs with YouTube Music, and last but not least, discover new Google Play apps and Tiles.

Samsung and Google have long had a good relationship when it comes to the mobile business. Samsung has been the number one mobile brand in the world running Android. The partnership has resulted to the new and improved WearOS that integrates Tizen OS.

For years, Samsung has used the Tizen on its smartwatches. This year, the new Galaxy Watch 4 will run on Wear OS by Google. Powered by Samsung, the Wear OS platform is now easier to set up. Battery life can last longer up to 40 hours.

Launching apps is also faster by 30% compared to before. With WearOS, you can have access to a bigger ecosystem of wearable apps and services. Navigating Google Maps in your watch is also more efficient now. It syncs with your Maps on the smartphone. With this improvement, you can arrive on time on your destination. It can save and show the locations you have added.

The Messages by Google app has been updated as well. You can check your messages on your smartwatch. No need to bring out your phone. You can easily take advantage of this feature especially if you like in Japan, South Korea, and the United States.

Google Pay allows easier contactless payment in more countries. Sixteen new locations have been added: Brazil, Belgium, Chile, Czech Republic, Croatia, Denmark, Finland, Hong Kong, Ireland, Norway, New Zealand, Slovakia, Sweden, Taiwan, Ukraine, and the UAE. You can also view your credit cards on your wrist with the redesigned app.

The YouTube Music app on your Galaxy Watch 4 is very convenient. It’s better if you are a YouTube Music Premium subscriber. You can download songs for ad-free offline listening and streaming.

Google Play for Wear OS has been improved. It is easier to discover and download apps. Feel free to enjoy popular apps like Strava, Spotify, Sleep Cycle, Period Tracker, Calm, Komoot, and more.