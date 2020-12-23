While we’re all eagerly awaiting the new devices that Samsung will be announcing at their earlier than usual Unpacked event in January, it looks like we might be getting a new color variant for a not-so-new smartwatch. An image of a rose gold Galaxy Watch Active2 has been seen and is expected to be announced during the event as well. While it may seem strange to release a new version of a smartwatch that is over a year old, fans of the rose gold color that are looking for a new wearable just might bite.

According to Voice, the rose gold variant of the Galaxy Watch Active2 will join the other similarly hued colors like gold and pink gold when it will supposedly be announced this coming January. It may be a pretty strange decision given that there is a newer smartwatch in their line-up, the Galaxy Watch3, which seemed the obvious choice to give a new color variant to. The Galaxy Watch Active2 already has several colors like silver, black, cloud silver, aqua black, and the aforementioned gold and pink gold while Galaxy Watch3 only has Mystic Black and Mystic Silver.

Even though the Galaxy Watch Active2 was released more than a year ago, it recently received some improvements through a firmware update. GPS performance and blood oxygen saturation features have both been improved. It has also gotten a voice guidance feature through your Bluetooth headset for heart rate data and traveled distance. The recent updates also brought things like VO2 max, new emojis and images, chat history, smart reply, scrolling screenshots, etc.

If it’s your first time getting a Galaxy Watch device, one thing worth noting is that they are not powered by Android Wear but Samsung’s own wearable operating system Tizen. Actually, given all of Android Wear’s shortcomings, this is actually a good thing for Samsung users. Other than being Rose Gold though, the supposed new variant of the Galaxy Watch Active2 doesn’t really bring anything new to the table.

The Samsung Unpacked event is happening on January 14. They’re expected to announce three new Galaxy S21 models, the Galaxy Buds Pro wireless earbuds, and maybe even minor things like this new Galaxy Watch Active2 variant.