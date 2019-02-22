Yesterday, Samsung showed off the new Galaxy Watch Active. It launched as a new sporty and stylish wearable smartwatch ideal for the health buffs and fitness enthusiasts. It combines a stylish form and useful functions. It’s well-designed and sporty at the same time. It’s only one of the many products Samsung has recently launched and good news, you can now pre-order the Galaxy Watch Active. More good news? You can receive a free Wireless Charger Pad if you place your order today.

Head on to Samsung US official website to submit your pre-order. The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active is listed with a $199.99 price tag. Choose from these color options: Black, Green, Rose Gold, or Silver. The Wireless Charger Pad is offered free but we’re assuming in limited numbers only.

You can also pick an accessory for your new smartwatch like a pair of Gear Icon X ($179.99), AKG Y1000 Wireless ($99.99), or the AKG Y500 Wireless ($149.99).

Upon checkout, you will see the discount applied–$59.99. Shipping is free in the United States so we suggest you avail of this great deal.

To review the specs and features, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active features a 1.1-inch screen with 360 x 360 pixel resolution, 4GB onboard storage, 1GB RAM, 45-hour battery life, military-grade durability, water- and dust-resistant rating, 39.5 x 39.5mm x 10.5mm and 25g (dimensions), and Samsung Pay NFC. The wearable is compatible with both Android and iOS.

SOURCE: Samsung