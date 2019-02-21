Samsung is on a roll this week. And next week, expect its new products to be compared with the new ones that are coming from other OEMs. The Galaxy S10 phones will be hot subjects for months as they have been the mobile industry’s favorite the past few weeks especially. We can’t say the S10 series is the best yet but we believe it is one of the better ones. The idea of a dual selfie with triple rear shooters is overwhelming so we’ll slow down for a while.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active perfectly combines what is stylish and sporty. Those who are always on the lookout for a stylish gadget with great specs may consider this. After the Galaxy Watch, this Galaxy Watch Active is a more sporty version that is ideal for workouts.

The wearable boasts a thin and light plus minimalist design that lets you choose your own watch face. This thing allows blood pressure monitoring, thanks to the My BP Lab app developed by Samsung and the University of California, San Francisco.

Samsung’s latest smartwatch also helps you keep track of physical health by letting you monitor blood pressure. There’s the Stress Tracker that checks your stress levels.

Physical activities can be auto-detected and tracked whether you bike, run, row, or do a real workout. The device also helps enrich your lifestyle by offering fresh apps from different brands.

Bixby integration is available so you can do more things directly from your wrist. No need to have the phone with you all the time because the Galaxy Watch Active can do many things for you like stream music, pick up calls, and more.

SOURCE: Samsung