There is no Galaxy Watch Active 2 yet but Samsung has recently rolled out a software update for the smartwatch. Just a couple of days ago, we noted the device may actually get some Galaxy Watch 3 goodies. That is a few months after we mentioned its ECG monitoring feature has been cleared in South Korea. The wearable was officially launched over a year ago but it still is up-to-date with the newest features and functions via a software update.

Beginning today, September 10, the Galaxy Watch Active2 can receive new features on connectivity, health, and communication. For the real health and fitness enthusiasts, athletic performance can be improved with the Running Analysis feature. This one can help a runner in improving form and preventing injury.

The Running Analysis is a standalone feature that can offer more detailed metrics like regularity, stiffness, asymmetry, ground contact time, and vertical oscillation. These data can help a runner improve running performance.

The update also brings the watch the ability to measure VO2. This way, you can know the maximum amount of oxygen a person can use during an intense workout. Knowing the V02 is important because the Galaxy Watch Active 2 can tell you more about your fitness and performance capacity. Knowing such capacity also helps in tracking one’s training routine progress, as well as, endurance.

For the seniors, the watch gets a Fall Detection feature. This can help provide peace of mind to loved ones because it informs a contact if there is an emergency. This begins when a fall is detected. You, as the wearer, can choose who to contact.

The Galaxy Watch Active 2 update also delivers easier communication. View photos from the watch. Use Smart Reply to send a quick reply with preset messages. Your chat history can also be shown on the watch. You are also free to send Bitmoji Stickers and AR Emoji Stickers to contacts.

From your Galaxy Watch Active2, you can easily control your playlist on your smartphone or play music on your Galaxy Buds. Samsung has also added a scroll capture feature so you can easily capture a screenshot from the watch and then send to your phone.